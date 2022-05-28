Pham (not injury related) remains on the bench Saturday against San Francisco.
Pham was involved in a pregame altercation with the Giants' Joc Pederson prior to Friday's series opener, and the Reds elected to scratch him as a result. The league is investigating the incident, and the Reds seemingly decided that he needs to sit at least one more game. It's possible a formal punishment is coming soon, though it's also possible this apparent informal suspension from the Reds will count as enough closure for the incident. In any case, it will be Albert Almora who starts in left field Saturday.