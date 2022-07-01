Pham went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and three total runs scored in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Pham had already collected a pair of hits and scored twice before launching a three-run homer to left field in the ninth inning. It was a mere murmur of protest in a game that Chicago won in a rout, but the long ball was certainly a happy occurrence for fantasy managers who roster Pham. The veteran outfielder closed June with a .283/.362/.511 slash line along with six homers, 16 RBI, 20 runs and three stolen bases across 26 games during the month.