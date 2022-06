Pham went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI in a 5-4 loss Sunday against Washington.

Pham drove in a run on a single and scored in the first and stole a base in the third. The outfielder has reached base safely in nine straight games, hitting .333/.395/.567 in that span. He is 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts and is on pace for double-digit steals and home runs for the fifth straight full season.