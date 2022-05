Pham went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 win over Milwaukee.

Pham was hitless in four of his past five games but was one of five Cincinnati players to collect multiple hits Wednesday. The 34-year-old has a .245/.358/.412 slash line with four home runs, 11 RBI, 20 runs and two stolen bases through 29 games.