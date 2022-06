Pham went 0-for-1 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington.

Pham hit third and played left field. He walked and scored in the first and smacked a sacrifice fly in the seventh. It was his first appearance in since last Thursday, as he served a three-game suspension and missed time due to a calf injury. The 34-year-old has walked in 14.4 percent of his plate appearances this season, the highest mark of his career.