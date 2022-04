Pham had X-rays on his left hand come back negative after leaving Tuesday's game against the Guardians, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury on a collision with teammate Nick Senzel in the outfield, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. Pham went 0-for-2 prior to his exit and and remains hitless through five games with the Reds, so an off day for Wednesday's series finale versus Cleveland could prove beneficial regardless of the injury.