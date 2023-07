Santillan (back/hamstring) was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Finally recovered from lingering back and hamstring injuries, Santillan will be available out of the Reds' bullpen -- for the first time this season -- Thursday afternoon against the Nationals. The 26-year-old right-hander holds a career 3.71 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 63 major-league innings.