Santillan struck out all three batters over a scoreless seventh inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

The Reds' bullpen protected a lead over the final four innings, including Santillan's quick dismissal of Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos by way of the K. The hold was Santillan's 20th in 2025, by far the most he's recorded in five seasons in the majors. Since the beginning of June, the right-handed reliever has a 2.55 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 21 strikeouts and eight walks over 17.2 innings.