Santillan retired the lone batter faced over a third of an inning to pick up the save in Monday's 2-0 win over the Giants.

Hunter Greene attempted to finish what he started but allowed a two-out single and walk, which prompted manager Terry Francona to send in the cavalry. On this night, that was Santillan who got Heliot Ramos to line out on a 3-1 four-seamer. The save was Santillan's first of the season and first since 2022. He's the third Red reliever to log a ninth-inning save opportunity, as Francona does not appear to have a go-to guy since Alexis Diaz (hamstring) was removed from the role amid command issues this spring. Diaz is expected to make at least two more appearances while on rehab at Triple-A Louisville but is not guaranteed to get the closer's job back.