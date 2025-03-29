Santillan pitched the seventh inning Saturday to get his second hold in as many games. Emilio Pagan later got the save.
Santillan was brilliant Thursday in getting his first hold, striking out two batters. In this outing he gave up a single and didn't strike any batters out, but got out of the inning by inducing a double play grounder.
