Reds manager Terry Francona indicated recently that he prefers to use Santillan "when we need to put the fire out" earlier in games, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Santillan pitched a scoreless eighth inning on Opening Day versus the Giants and a scoreless seventh inning Saturday, protecting a one-run lead on both occasions. While the 27-year-old looks to be Francona's most trusted reliever right now, Santillan looks like a better bet for holds than saves. Emilio Pagan appears to be the top closer option while Alexis Diaz (hamstring) is shelved.