The Reds activated Stephenson (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Stephenson fractured his left thumb three weeks ago but has made a quick recovery and rejoins the Reds' active roster as they push for a playoff spot. The 29-year-old backstop will serve as the club's primary catcher down the stretch, with Jose Trevino moving back to an active No. 2 catcher role.

