Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Activated from 10-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Reds activated Stephenson (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Stephenson fractured his left thumb three weeks ago but has made a quick recovery and rejoins the Reds' active roster as they push for a playoff spot. The 29-year-old backstop will serve as the club's primary catcher down the stretch, with Jose Trevino moving back to an active No. 2 catcher role.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Nearing return•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Takes batting practice•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Tests out thumb guard•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Being fitted for thumb guard•