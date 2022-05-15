Stephenson (head) cleared concussion testing and is available off the bench Sunday against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Stephenson has already suffered one concussion this season and three for his career, so it's good news he's cleared the testing protocols after taking a foul ball off his mask Saturday. He's out of the lineup Sunday and will also have the Reds' scheduled day off Monday to rest up for the upcoming three-game set with the Guardians, which begins Tuesday. Aramis Garcia is starting behind the plate Sunday and batting seventh.
