Stephenson agreed to a one-year, $2.525 million deal with the Reds on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson avoided concussions in 2023 en route to a career-high 517 plate appearances -- the first time he's topped 402 plate appearances in a season. He slashed .243/.317/.378 with 13 home runs in 142 games, but given the Reds' improved depth, he will likely see significantly fewer starts at designated hitter (43 games in 2023) in 2024.