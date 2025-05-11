Stephenson started at catcher and went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 13-9 victory over Houston.
Stephenson, who was activated off the 10-day injured list May 2, has alternated between catcher and DH since returning from an oblique injury. Saturday's start behind the plate marked the first time he's caught in back-to-back games. Stephenson is batting .233 (41.7 strikeout percentage) with six walks, three doubles, a home run, five RBI and four runs scored over nine contests.
