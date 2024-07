Stephenson batted fourth and went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two additional runs in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Rockies.

Stephenson moved up a spot in the order, as Reds manager David Bell was forced to adapt to Jonathan India (knee) being scratched. Spencer Steer, the normal cleanup hitter, covered leadoff for India while Stephenson moved up from fifth. The home run was Stephenson's seventh of the season and first in 26 games.