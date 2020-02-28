Stephenson went 2-for-2 with a homer, double, walk and four RBI in Thursday's spring training win over the Diamondbacks.

Stephenson finally put together a healthy minor league season in 2019 and followed that up with a nice campaign in the Arizona Fall League. He's expected to begin the year in Triple-A Louisville, but if Tucker Barnhart continues to falter at the plate, there's a window for Stephenson to get a chance to take over the job by the summer.