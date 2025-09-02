Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Cleared for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Stephenson has missed just over two weeks of action with a fractured thumb but has already been cleared to play in games. He could be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list by this weekend.
