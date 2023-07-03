Stephenson went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Padres.

After initially getting the day off, Stephenson was called upon in crunch time, entering the game as a pinch hitter with two outs in the ninth inning. He delivered his seventh home run of the season -- surpassing his 2022 total -- and drove in Stuart Fairchild to give Cincinnati a 4-2 lead and the eventual victory. Through 79 games, Stephenson boasts the third most runs scored and the sixth most RBI amongst catchers while slashing .258/.334/.382.