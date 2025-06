Stephenson went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI single and a run scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over Arizona.

Stephenson contributed to the Reds' eight-run fourth frame with an RBI single that brought Will Benson home. It's the third time Stephenson has logged three hits, all of which have come over his last 11 outings. Over that span, he has gone 14-for-42 (.333) with four home runs and 10 RBI.