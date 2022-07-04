site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Could return during homestand
RotoWire Staff
Stephenson (thumb) could return during the Reds' current homestand, according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Stephenson is set to begin a rehab assignment Monday night, and if all goes as planned in the days ahead, he could be back with the big club by the end of next weekend.
