Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Athletics.

Stephenson logged his first multi-hit effort since returning from a fractured thumb. He's gone 4-for-21 (.190) since his return, though three of those hits have gone for extra bases, and he's added seven RBI in that span. For the season, the catcher is up to a .223/.309/.403 slash line with 11 homers, 43 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles over 79 contests.