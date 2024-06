Stephenson started at catcher and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Stephenson was back in the starting lineup after being held out for two games with an undisclosed injury, although he did pinch hit Saturday. The Reds had called up catcher Austin Wynns on Friday, but Stephenson's injury was not serious, and Wynns was sent back to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.