Stephenson will start at first base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Brewers.

The 24-year-old is in the lineup for the fifth straight game, with two of his starts coming at catcher and three coming at first base. With all of Joey Votto (thumb), Mike Moustakas (heel) and Nick Senzel (knee) on the shelf, Stephenson looks like he'll have a fairly clear path to regular playing time in the short term until the Reds claim some health. Given that he's eligible at catcher and owns an .826 OPS over 109 career MLB plate appearances, Stephenson looks worthy of rostering in most formats while he's getting steady work.