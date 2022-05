Stephenson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 win over Milwaukee.

Stephenson started the scoring with an RBI double during the the opening frame, and he with another double in the second to put the Reds up 7-0. It's his seventh multi-hit game and second three-hit effort of the campaign. The 25-year-old has a .322/.397/.559 slash line with three home runs, five doubles, 17 RBI and 11 runs through 20 games.