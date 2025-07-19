Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 8-4 win over the Mets.

Getting the start at DH and batting seventh, Stephenson socked the fourth of Cincinnati's four homers on the night by taking Alex Carrillo deep in the sixth inning. The blast snapped a 21-game homer drought for Stephenson, as the 28-year-old backstop had headed into the All-Star break slashing just .176/.275/.221 during that slump. On the season, he sports a .727 OPS with seven home runs and 29 RBI in 55 contests.