Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Getting breather Tuesday
Stephenson is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Cubs.
It's a routine day off after Stephenson caught each of the previous two days. Jose Trevino is behind the dish and batting eighth for the Reds on Tuesday.
