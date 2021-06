Stephenson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a pair of walks and two runs scored in Friday's 11-5 win over Colorado.

Stephenson got the start behind the dish Friday, and he supplied a solo shot in the fifth inning. The catcher is slashing a solid .267/.368/.420 with four homers, 17 RBI and 21 runs scored across 152 plate appearances. Tucker Barnhart has posted similar numbers this year, which will likely leave Stephenson in a backup role.