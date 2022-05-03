Stephenson (concussion) was activated off the injured list Tuesday and will bat fifth and start behind the plate against the Brewers.

Stephenson wound up missing two weeks after colliding with Luke Voit at home plate. He's ready to go without having played in any rehab games and will look to get back to the form he showed prior to his injury, when he hit .267/.378/.467 in 11 games. Mark Kolozsvary was optioned to clear a roster spot.