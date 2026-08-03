Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Heating up since break

Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Stephenson cracked his third home run in 12 games since the All-Star break and has hit safely in five straight contests. After he posted a .238/.319/.361 slash line in the first half, the catcher is rocking a second-half line of .359/.468/.744. For the Reds, Stephenson is heating up at the right time. He's one of seven players on the club with an expiring contract and boosted his value leading up to Monday's trade deadline.