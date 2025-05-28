Stephenson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Kansas City.

Stephenson gave the Reds and early lead with his solo shot in the second inning, the second straight game with a home run for the catcher/DH and third of the season. He's had a rough start after spending the first few weeks of March/April on the injured list, but Stephenson has come on recently, going 6-for-18 with four extra-base hits and five RBI over the last five. He's batting .214/.321/.414 through 20 contests.