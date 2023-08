Stephenson entered as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-3 loss to Toronto.

Stephenson homered as a pinch hitter for Luke Maile in the seventh inning and finished out the game behind the plate. The blast was Stephenson's ninth and first in 12 games. The Reds primary catcher has hits in four straight games but has struggled overall since the All-Star break, recording a .203/.276/.304 line over 25 contests.