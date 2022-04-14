Stephenson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians.
The catcher launched his second homer of the season in the eighth inning by connecting on a Nick Sandlin fastball, driving in Tyler Naquin. With former teammate Tucker Barnhart now with the Tigers, Stephenson has stepped in the everyday role at backstop. Now as the primary starter, Stephenson will look to build off of a strong 2021 campaign where he went yard 10 times, drove in 45 runs and produced a .286 batting average over 132 games.