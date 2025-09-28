site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Idle for regular-season finale
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Stephenson will receive a breather for the regular-season finale after he started behind the plate the last two days. Jose Trevino will handle catching duties Sunday.
