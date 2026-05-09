site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tyler-stephenson-idle-saturday-1002260 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Idle Saturday
•
1 min read
Stephenson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Stephenson will get a break after going 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last two starts. Jose Trevino will step in to handle catching duties and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read