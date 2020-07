Stephenson will be on the taxi squad for the Reds' weekend series, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson homered in his first major-league at-bat Monday but was optioned to the team's alternate training site Wednesday to make room for Mike Moustakas on the active roster. However, the 23-year-old catcher will be available as an emergency option over the weekend as the Reds prepare for their first road series of the season.