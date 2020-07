Stephenson was added to the 30-man roster Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old will replace Mike Moustakas (illness) on the roster, who was placed on the injured list Sunday. Tucker Barnhart (paternity) is away from the team, but Stephenson is still unlikely to see significant opportunities with Curt Casali and Kyle Farmer still on the roster.