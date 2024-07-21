site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: July power surge continues
Stephenson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.
Stephenson's third-inning homer was his 11th of the season and fifth in the last eight games. The catcher is batting .308 with a 1.152 OPS over the last 10 contests.
