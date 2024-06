Stephenson started at catcher, batted fifth and went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Stephenson, who had his hand checked out after getting hit by a pitch Thursday, was back in the starting lineup Friday at his usual catching position. He delivered a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. The double extended Stephenson's hit streak to eight games, during which he's 12-for-31 (.387) with five RBI and eight runs.