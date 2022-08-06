Stephenson isn't expected to return this season after undergoing surgery to stabilize his fractured right collarbone Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson will be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list for the final two weeks of the season, but that was reportedly a long shot even before his surgery. The Reds haven't officially ruled him out for the remainder of the year, but the team has little incentive to rush him in a lost season and seems content to let him rest and heal. With Aramis Garcia (finger) also out, the Reds are going with Michael Papierski and Austin Romine behind the plate.