Stephenson went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Cubs.

Curt Casali got the start but came out of the game in the seventh inning with the Reds down 7-1, allowing Stephenson to make his major-league debut in a seemingly low-pressure spot. Instead, the 23-year-old keyed a Cincy comeback that fell just short as he launched a solo homer on the second pitch he saw in the bottom of the frame. He then singled in the eighth to kick off a two-out rally and drew a bases-loaded walk off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth to bring the Reds within one run. Casali has started every game to begin the season, but Stephenson's impressive performance should put him in the mix for more work behind the plate.