The Reds placed Stephenson (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Stephenson will be eligible for activation April 3, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to make his season debut by then while he continues to recover from a low-grade left oblique strain. He didn't appear in any Cactus League or exhibition games after suffering the injury in mid-March, so Stephenson will likely need at least a brief minor-league rehab assignment to pick up some at-bats before the Reds are comfortable bringing him back. In the meantime, Cincinnati will lean on Jose Trevino as its primary backstop, while Austin Wynns serves as the No. 2 option behind the dish.