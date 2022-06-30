Stephenson (thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in the coming days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson took part in batting practice Wednesday and is close to returning to game action with the minor-league club. The 25-year-old has been on the injured list since June 9 due to a fractured right thumb and will likely require several rehab games before rejoining the Reds, but he seems to be trending toward a return sometime in early July.