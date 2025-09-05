Stephenson (thumb) is a combined 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in two games of a rehab assignment for Triple-A Louisville.

Stephenson, who is on the injured list with a fractured thumb, began the assignment Wednesday, when he caught seven innings and homered in his first plate appearance. He followed up as the designated hitter for six innings Thursday. The report indicates an expected return date of Friday, when the Reds begin a weekend series at home against the Mets.