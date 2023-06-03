site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stephenson isn't in the Reds' lineup Saturday against Milwaukee.
Stephenson is just 2-for-19 at the plate across his last five games, so he'll get a day off Saturday to regroup. Curt Casali will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
