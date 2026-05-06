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Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Not starting Wednesday
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1 min read
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Stephenson appears to be receiving a routine breather after he started behind the plate in five of the Reds' previous six games. Jose Trevino will get the nod at catcher Wednesday.
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