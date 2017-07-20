Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Nursing thumb injury
Stephenson (thumb) is on the disabled list, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.
Before the injury, Stephenson was having a good season with Low-A Dayton, slashing .278/.374/.414 with six home runs and 22 doubles. The Reds intended to keep him with Dayton most of the season, so the injury probably won't be what keeps him from advancing through the system at the moment, but the loss of at-bats is never good for development.
