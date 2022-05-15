Stephenson (head) is out of Sunday's lineup against the Pirates.
He passed initial concussion tests Saturday night after taking a foul ball off his facemask. Considering Stephenson has suffered three concussions in his career, the Reds will tread carefully here, so it's not surprising he is getting at least one day off ahead of Monday's off day. Aramis Garcia is starting behind the dish, batting seventh.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Three hits, two RBI in win•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Drives in four runs•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Not starting in nightcap•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Solo shot in blowout loss•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Not starting Wednesday•