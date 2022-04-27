Stephenson (concussion) participated in agility drills and ran on the field prior to Wednesday's game against the Padres, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson is eligible to return from the 7-day injured list as early as Wednesday, but manager David Bell said Sunday that he isn't sure whether the catcher will be back in action in time for the team's weekend series against Colorado. While it was encouraging to see Stephenson participate in some work Wednesday, it's not yet clear when he'll return to game action. Aramis Garcia is starting behind the plate once again Wednesday.