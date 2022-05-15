Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."

As Goldsmith notes, Stephenson has suffered three concussions in his playing career, including one earlier this season in a collision at home plate with the Padres' Luke Voit. Another one in such a short span could be devastating, so even if Stephenson's follow-up tests are clear as well, the Reds may look to ease his workload behind the plate for a stretch. In light of his concussion history, it's reasonable to think Stephenson could end up replacing Joey Votto as the team's primary first baseman in time.